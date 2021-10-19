Jump Financial LLC Invests $337,000 in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BANC opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $951.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.80.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BANC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

