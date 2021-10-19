OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $678,000 in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Trustmark by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

TRMK opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 35.94%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

