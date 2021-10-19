Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,652,000 after purchasing an additional 435,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,323,000 after purchasing an additional 728,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,114,000 after purchasing an additional 136,678 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after buying an additional 1,720,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,953,000 after buying an additional 470,341 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on AA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

AA opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

