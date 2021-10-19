Toroso Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $3,638,985.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,797,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,530 shares of company stock valued at $31,223,416 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.56.

MPWR stock opened at $490.32 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.21 and a twelve month high of $521.67. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 117.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

