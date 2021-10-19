Natixis Sells 89,800 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Natixis lessened its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,800 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 5.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,349,000 after buying an additional 264,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,870,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 73,161 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth about $10,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CODI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $137,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,803.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,164 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 17,842 shares of company stock valued at $493,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODI opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $32.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -229.69 and a beta of 1.84.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $487.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.74 million. Analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

