Natixis Cuts Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Everbridge by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $148.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.90.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total transaction of $199,337.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,557 shares of company stock worth $4,111,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

