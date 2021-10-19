Natixis Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 73.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2,235.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 85,133 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3,595.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 521,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,000 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $808.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.
Several research analysts have recently commented on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
