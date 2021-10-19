Natixis Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 73.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2,235.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 85,133 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3,595.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 521,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,000 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $808.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. The company had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

