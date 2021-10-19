Toroso Investments LLC Invests $297,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,794 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.46.

Shares of BK stock opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $57.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

