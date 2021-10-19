Toroso Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,865 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,803,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,219,000 after purchasing an additional 244,509 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,822,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $67.22. The company has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,150 shares of company stock worth $2,749,725 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

