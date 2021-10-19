PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 63.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 311,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 656.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 874.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

