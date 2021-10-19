SVB Leerink Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

SAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $44.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,097,000 after acquiring an additional 66,772 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,152,000 after buying an additional 49,505 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,310,000 after buying an additional 553,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,941,000 after buying an additional 79,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,952,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

