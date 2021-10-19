APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 20,700 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 39,596.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 427,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,884,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.44.

OC opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $64.56 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

