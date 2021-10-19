APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 2,300 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.15% of Herman Miller worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,085,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,881,000 after purchasing an additional 162,303 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,182,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,784 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,149,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,318,000 after purchasing an additional 76,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,887,000 after purchasing an additional 182,545 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

