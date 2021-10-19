LPL Financial LLC Acquires 36,327 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,327 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $125,880,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 78,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $897,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of EWY opened at $79.64 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $96.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.60.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.