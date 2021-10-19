LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 332,383 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 18,719 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 94,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 397,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 64,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $895,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.

