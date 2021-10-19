Franklin Resources Inc. Has $20.24 Million Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 887,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,430 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $20,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 24.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HSBC lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.684 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.65%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

