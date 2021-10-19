Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 121,366 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Workiva worth $475,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 47.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Workiva by 20.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,616,000 after purchasing an additional 70,422 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 78.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Workiva by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 17.6% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

WK opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.39. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $156.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -198.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $3,760,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 44,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $5,680,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 760,672 shares of company stock worth $98,242,588 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

