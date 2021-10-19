Toroso Investments LLC Purchases New Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE FRC opened at $208.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $122.73 and a 12 month high of $212.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.42.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.