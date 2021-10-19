Toroso Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 75.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,810 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $58.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on AIG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

