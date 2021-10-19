-$1.15 EPS Expected for Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.11). Protara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($3.00). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.14).

Several analysts have commented on TARA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TARA opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $75.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

