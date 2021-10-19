OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) by 44.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,747 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRSK. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 82,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aptus Defined Risk ETF alerts:

Shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $31.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.