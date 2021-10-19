Short Interest in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Increases By 40.0%

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:FZT opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.
About FAST Acquisition Corp. II
