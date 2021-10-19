Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 19,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth about $5,062,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,950,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners II stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Gores Technology Partners II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

