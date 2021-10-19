Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $4,058,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $4,450,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,630,000 after acquiring an additional 91,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFM. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.