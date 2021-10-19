APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 100,800 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 309.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in PulteGroup by 39.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 29.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in PulteGroup by 22.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.