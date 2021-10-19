Lincoln National Corp Sells 204 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 96.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.35.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,029. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.22 and a 12-month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

