Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,328 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 205.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 854,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 128.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 705,640 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 230,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 140.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 614,794 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

CRON stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.