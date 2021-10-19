Lincoln National Corp Makes New $206,000 Investment in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,359,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,843,000 after purchasing an additional 175,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,449,000 after purchasing an additional 806,014 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 53,777 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

