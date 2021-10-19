Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 3,935 Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIVG opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

