Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 3,091 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDOG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,754,000 after acquiring an additional 36,295 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $689,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.94. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.