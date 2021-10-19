Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,539,000 after buying an additional 224,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 95.7% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 96,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 47,063 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 129,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

