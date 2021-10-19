Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,683 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.81% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIV. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIV opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

