Sigma Planning Corp Buys 2,404 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,404,000.

Shares of BSBE opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72.

