Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,837 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $22,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth about $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 26.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J opened at $134.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.50 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.06.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

