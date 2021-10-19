Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 35,963 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,936,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,963 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $19,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSUR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of OSUR opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.69 million, a PE ratio of 150.71 and a beta of -0.28.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

