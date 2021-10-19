Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New Investment in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,015,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,569,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 5.46% of EMCORE at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 359,239 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 27,430 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EMCORE news, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,713.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMKR. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCORE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

EMKR stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. EMCORE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $274.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.27.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Equities analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

