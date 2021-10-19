Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.28). Dril-Quip reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

DRQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period.

DRQ stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $893.92 million, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.50.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

