Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.44 Million Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of HealthStream worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 201,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSTM. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. The company has a market cap of $884.77 million, a P/E ratio of 107.85, a P/E/G ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $64.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.