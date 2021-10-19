Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 109,567 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,567 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $23,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.89. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

