Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Innoviva worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVA. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 35.1% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after buying an additional 798,130 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth $7,102,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 23.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after buying an additional 340,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,019,000 after buying an additional 142,265 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innoviva by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 135,244 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innoviva alerts:

In other Innoviva news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INVA opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.55. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $100.81 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.