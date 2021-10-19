Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Echo Global Logistics worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after acquiring an additional 307,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 46,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens cut shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Shares of ECHO opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.15. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

