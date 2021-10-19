Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Shares of 102,180 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 102,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 206.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,593 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at $515,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 17,510.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 285,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 283,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 566.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 99,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 56.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.