Zacks: Analysts Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will announce $1.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.27. Masonite International posted earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $8.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $110.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day moving average is $116.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

