Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 52,301 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,301 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $24,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,596,000 after buying an additional 688,458 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,768,000 after buying an additional 17,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

