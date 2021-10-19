Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $25,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after buying an additional 166,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth $380,142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Polaris by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $132.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.66 and a 200-day moving average of $130.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.68 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Longbow Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

