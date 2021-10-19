Jump Financial LLC Invests $289,000 in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 80,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of BioDelivery Sciences International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after buying an additional 1,080,270 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,578,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 532,541 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,935,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after buying an additional 448,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 373,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $402.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.70. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.07.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.02 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.