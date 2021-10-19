Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Raised by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Workday by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $75,008,412.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 579,787 shares of company stock valued at $151,807,535. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $272.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,514.75 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.62 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

