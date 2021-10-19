Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 1,000 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 26,084.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ferrari by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Ferrari by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RACE opened at $222.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.97 and a 200 day moving average of $211.84. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.29 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.18.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

