Brokerages Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.92. LKQ reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $55.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. LKQ has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $55.65.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments.

