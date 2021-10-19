Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average is $48.26.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.69 million. Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 86.44%.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

